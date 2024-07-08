Massachusetts residents struggle to find relief from heat in some parts of the state

BOSTON - It seems to be a theme in Massachusetts this summer: there is no relief from the heat, even in places where people should be able to find comfort.

Apartment building without air conditioning

"We are sweating. I can't sleep at night. I can't," said Jennifer Katende.

The vents in her Malden apartment have not been putting out any cold air. Other residents say they also don't have any working air conditioning. One tenant showed WBZ-TV the lease agreement at Malden Towers, which says management "…shall furnish…reasonable heat or central air conditioning…"

Residents said building managers have told them they're working to fix the problem, but it has dragged on for months without results.

"Fixing it," said Katende. "It's almost a month into summer, and they're fixing it!"

WBZ-TV reached out to the building's management company but did not get a response.

Closed beaches

There were similar frustrations at about three dozen Massachusetts beaches off limits for swimming Monday, as the National Weather Service dropped a heat advisory over the area. The beaches were closed because of high bacteria counts.

At Wollaston Beach in Quincy, some swimmers went in anyway.

"It's so dirty," said Carole Dudley, sunbathing at Tenean Beach in Dorchester, where a sign warns that "swimming may cause illness." She said she resists the urge to jump in the water on hot days. "I just go in up to my knees. I don't go in anymore. I wish I could, but I don't."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health posts an online list of beach closures that's updated daily.