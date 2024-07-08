Heat advisory in Massachusetts through Tuesday before storms linked to Beryl arrive

BOSTON - The excessive heat and humidity in Massachusetts and most of southern New England has led to a NEXT Weather Alert from the WBZ-TV Weather Team.

We have a very active week ahead starting with high heat and then transitioning to an unsettled and stormy pattern, partly due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl.

Heat advisory Massachusetts

Temperatures will peak Monday and Tuesday with highs between 90 and 95 degrees away from the immediate coastline. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through 8 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Areas outside the orange shading in the map above could very well experience the same conditions with feels-like temperatures between 95 and 100. The highlighting is simply to mark the areas most at risk.

Heat wave potential but no record heat

Our last heat wave brought several days of temperatures in the upper 90s. This week will not be as hot (technically) with highs peaking in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday. A heat wave is three consecutive days above 90 degrees.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

However, the air will be excessively humid each and every day right through this weekend, making it feel hotter than the readings on the thermometer.

Tropical Storm Beryl path

Beryl made landfall Monday morning as a category 1 hurricane southwest of Houston, Texas. It quickly weakened to a tropical storm and will continue to slowly erode and weaken in the days ahead. Its remnants will track through the Ohio Valley and head well to our northwest, into Canada, later this week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Just because it will not be passing directly over Massachusetts does NOT mean the Boston area won't feel some of its lingering impacts.

Heavy rain next

This energy left with Beryl will combine with a very moist and increasingly unstable atmosphere already in place in New England, leading to the risk of several rounds of very heavy downpours and potentially severe storms.

We will be at risk for periods of very heavy rainfall (potentially leading to localized flooding) each day from Wednesday through the weekend.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It will not be raining all of the time, but there will be a risk each and every day.

Initially, on Wednesday and Thursday, the greatest impact will be in areas north and west of Boston.

That boundary may sink southward later on bringing a greater risk for storms farther into southern portions of New England by the weekend.

As always, we will provide frequent updates on WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and streaming on CBS News Boston all week long.