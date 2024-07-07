Part of Massachusetts under heat advisory through Tuesday. See what areas are affected

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert on Monday and Tuesday for high heat and humidity in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for several Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island counties. The heat advisory will go into effect at noon on Monday. It is set to last through 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. While many portions of central and western Massachusetts are not included in the advisory, it's important to proceed with caution, as heat index values in the mid to upper 90s will still be possible outside of the advisory area.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Monday and Tuesday heat

Heat index values are expected in the mid to upper 90s. In some cases, triple digit heat indices are also possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Monday will feature drier air with more sunshine. Air temperatures outside of shaded areas will be much hotter than the thermometer readings. So make sure to limit exposure to the outdoors in the first part of the week.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

What do the next few days look like?

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Check on your neighbors, drink plenty of fluids, and take breaks from the outdoors. Your best bet is to avoid the sun from at least 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highs in the 90s are expected through Tuesday. But it will remain quite warm through the rest of the week, as temperatures only scale back down to the middle 80s through the end of the week.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston