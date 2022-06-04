Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices continue to climb, new record high at $4.91 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts hit another new record high Saturday at $4.91 a gallon, according to AAA.

That's up 7 cents since Friday's record. About a year ago, it was $1.92 less at $2.92 a gallon.

Gas is most expensive in Suffolk County and on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. 

The national average is now $4.81 a gallon, which is also a record, according to AAA.

Diesel prices held steady, averaging $6.24 a gallon in Massachusetts. That's 17 cents lower than the record of $6.41 set back on May 18.

