Will Trump be on the Massachusetts presidential ballot? Commission to meet today

Commission to meet over objections to Trump on Massachusetts ballot

BOSTON - The State Ballot Law Commission will meet Thursday over objections to former President Donald Trump appearing on the Massachusetts primary election ballot.

The 10 a.m. pre-hearing conference in Boston centers on two objections over Trump's actions on January 6, 2021 - the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Civil rights group Free Speech For People and a local law firm say Trump should be disqualified because he violates a Constitutional clause that says anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" can't be president.

The commission is made up of three members: retired Judge Francis T. Crimmins, lawyer Joseph Eisenstadt and former state Sen. Joseph Boncore.

Earlier this month, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin unveiled the ballot order for the Massachusetts primaries, and Trump's name was included among the Republican candidates. He also noted that Trump could win as a write-in candidate even if challenges to take him off the ballot were successful.

Challenges to Trump on the presidential ballot

The meeting comes one day after day after a Maine court paused an order from Secretary of State Shanna Bellows that excluded Trump from the primary ballot, pending a Supreme Court ruling.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on a decision from Colorado's top court that ruled Trump to be ineligible for the presidency. Colorado, Maine and Massachusetts are among more than a dozen states set to hold presidential primaries on March 5, also known as "Super Tuesday."

Trump's lawyers have argued that allowing states to disqualify him from the ballot would "unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters."