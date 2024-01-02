Massachusetts presidential primary ballot order revealed for Super Tuesday election

BOSTON - It's officially 2024, which means it's a presidential election year. Now we're getting a look at what voters in Massachusetts will see when they head to the polls for the March 5 primary.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin held a random drawing on Tuesday, as required by state law, to determine the order in which candidates will appear on Massachusetts presidential primary ballots for Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians.

There was no mystery as to whether former President Donald Trump would be on the ballot in Massachusetts, even though Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified him from the ballot in their respective states. Galvin said ahead of the drawing that Trump and the other candidates submitted by the Massachusetts Republican Party would make the ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ended his Democratic primary campaign in the fall to run as an independent, so he will not appear on the primary ballot.

Below is how the candidates will be listed on the primary ballots in Massachusetts:

The presidential primary ballots for Massachusetts Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth

Democrats on the Massachusetts presidential primary ballot

Dean Phillips

Joseph R. Biden

Marianne Williamson

President Joe Biden is listed second on the ballot for Democrats. He's facing Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson, who also ran against Biden in 2020.

Republicans on the Massachusetts presidential primary ballot

Chris Christie

Ryan Binkley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchinson

Donald J. Trump

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

How competitive will the Republican primary be by the time the Massachusetts primary rolls around? A CBS News poll from mid-December showed Trump leading Haley 44% to 29% in New Hampshire. In Iowa, the poll had Trump ahead of second-place DeSantis 58% to 22%.

Libertarians on the Massachusetts presidential primary ballot

Jacob George Hornberger

Michael D. Rectenwald

Chase Russell Oliver

Michael Ter Maat

Lars Damian Mapstead