Massachusetts father says Vermont hotel randomly canceled reservation days before eclipse

JEFFERSONVILLE, V.T. - Many people are headed toward the path of totality for Monday's eclipse in Vermont, but some watchers are experiencing issues with finding a place to stay.

Dunstable resident Robert Baker and his family were excited to watch the eclipse from Smugglers' Notch Resort in Jeffersonville, Vermont.

"We were talking about this for four years, and we made the reservation about seven months ago," Baker said.

Baker said he was duped by Wyndham Resorts and Smugglers' Notch after booking his reservation back in August to ensure a spot for the eclipse. The company canceled his reservation on Friday, three days before the eclipse.

"We've been talking to our two children about it since August. For the first time, I really did feel like I failed my children. It was a terrible feeling. Maybe that's me overreacting, but I'm just telling you how I felt," said Baker.

Promised a new reservation

Baker took to social media, garnering attention from people who experienced similar struggles. The company contacted him and promised him a new reservation, but he's still unsure.

"All I have is an email from her saying they'd make it right. I don't have confirmation," says Baker.

Demand for Airbnbs in New England

It's one example of how busy Northern New England will be on Monday. Airbnb host Jennifer DeMaroney just listed her house on the website earlier this week.

"We put it on Airbnb on Wednesday and Thursday it was rented. We are in the path of totality. The weather is clear and beautiful, and so we're seeing a huge influx of people," said DeMaroney.

There's been a 1,000 percent increase in Airbnb searches for places along the path of totality, and states like Vermont are hoping to benefit from the big moment.

"We're used to having the economy be influenced by whatever period or recreation is available, foliage season, skiing is really big, and the last year has been kind of lousy for most of those things. So hopefully, this will kickstart this summer and how great things are going to be," said DeMaroney.

The moon will pass directly in front of the sun on Monday, and many hope to be in the right place at the right time to see it all.

WBZ reached out to Wyndham Resorts and Smugglers' Notch for more information, and they have not responded.