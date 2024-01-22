Mass. State Ballot Law Commission dismisses challenges to Donald Trump's eligibility

BOSTON - Former President Donald Trump will remain on the ballot in Massachusetts.

The State Ballot Law Commission met last week to consider objections to Trump appearing on the Massachusetts primary election ballot.

On Monday, a judge dismissed the challenge to Trump appearing on the ballot saying there is a lack of jurisdiction.

Civil rights group Free Speech For People and a local law firm argued Trump should be disqualified because he violates a Constitutional clause that says anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" can't be president.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to weigh the case in Colorado, where the state's highest court removed Trump from the ballot.

A Maine judge paused the removal of Trump from the state's ballot until the Supreme Court rules on the Colorado case.