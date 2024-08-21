Massachusetts delegates and voters are feeling new energy after DNC

Young Massachusetts voters say the DNC has their attention

Young Massachusetts voters say the DNC has their attention

Young Massachusetts voters say the DNC has their attention

BOSTON - The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is in full swing, and Massachusetts delegates and voters are feeling energized by the party's fresh-faced ticket.

DNC brings energetic tone to convention

"The energy was just palpable," said Massachusetts Democratic Party Chairman Steve Kerrigan, citing a renewed energy and joy on the convention floor as the state's delegates committed to support Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz in November.

"I always say Massachusetts has two great exports: cranberries and political activism. The vice president is talking a lot about the future relative to our economy... to freedom... to protect reproductive rights, rights for LGBTQ people. We understand our role, and it's to support Democrats," said Kerrigan.

Massachusetts pledged their Democratic delegates to the tune of "I'm Shipping Up to Boston," as Lil Jon turned the voting into a big dance party.

"It was a great moment of energy. This ticket is appealing to all ages, across all demographics. I think it was just fun," Kerrigan said.

Is the DNC reaching young voters?

The viral social media moment helped convinced young people like Atlanta native and Boston University student Elaina Gross to get to the ballot box.

'I saw it on TikTok. It was just something you didn't expected to see at the DNC," Gross said, adding that Kamala Harris as a nominee is exciting. "I do think a lot of young people will probably show up that weren't before.

But not all young people are sure the energetic atmosphere is appropriate.

"There are definitely a lot of big issues going on in the world people are concerned about. Maybe being too positive and too fun might not be the best tone," said Peter Sircovich, of Boston.

But do these party meetings make much of a difference?

"Both conventions this summer have achieved what conventions can achieve: unify the base, excite the faithful, and help define the brand of your candidate," said WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller, adding the big goal now is convincing undecided voters to choose.