Maps show chance of snow in Massachusetts this week before temperatures drop

BOSTON - There is some good news and some bad news with this week's weather forecast across Massachusetts.

The bad news is that it will be a fairly active week. The good news is that, right now, it doesn't appear that we will have any significant or highly disruptive storms.

Boston area weather forecast

First up, there will be a period of light to moderate rain, mostly overnight, from about midnight through 5 a.m. There could be a few lingering showers between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. during Tuesday's commute. Only about a quarter of an inch of on average, so it's a minor event.

We will clear out nicely on Tuesday afternoon and get a little taste of spring! Highs will reach the mid-50s with a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon.

Our next storm arrives later on Wednesday. Much like tonight's storm, it will largely be an overnight event. This storm looks a bit juicier and a bit colder than its predecessor.

Count on rainfall lasting from about 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday with around .5" of total liquid.

Snow in Massachusetts

With temperatures being a tad bit cooler, there is a chance of some light snowfall at times well north and west of Boston.

As you can see, the best chance of a coating to an inch lies in the higher elevations of the Berkshires, southwest New Hampshire, and extreme northern Worcester County (about 50%). The closer you live to Route 495, the chances of any snowfall become much less in Massachusetts.

Snow before Christmas?

Something to keep in the back of your minds for Friday night and Saturday.

There will be a weak storm system coming out of the Midwest. It is likely to transfer its energy offshore and become a fairly powerful offshore storm. At this point, the re-development looks like it will happen a bit too late for New England to receive any significant precipitation.

We will certainly keep an eye on this one and keep you posted as this may be our best and last chance for any snowfall locally before Christmas.

Weekend weather forecast

The main story for the upcoming weekend right now is the cold. Another shot of very cold air will arrive Friday and bottom out over the weekend. Many areas will be stuck in the 20s for several days.

Finally, looking ever farther out towards Christmas we don't see any major storms in the next 10 days right now. Temperatures will likely be rising a bit by the middle of next week as well. Of course, we will keep you posted if there are any changes to the big holiday week forecast!