8-year-old Ciara Barber surpasses 200 on quest to see all Massachusetts city and town halls

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALL RIVER –  An 8-year-old Worcester girl recently surpassed a milestone as she continues her quest to visit every town and city hall in Massachusetts.

Ciara Barber, who visited the WBZ Morning Mix last month, started July 1 on her journey to see all of the state's 351 city and town halls.

She has since seen over 200 facilities.

Ciara recently made a stop in Fall River, where she received a key to the city.

The 8-year-old is headed back to school, but hopes to finish her project by the end of the year.

Ciara and her mother document their travels on Instagram.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 8:56 AM

