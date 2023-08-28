8-year-old Ciara Barber surpasses 200 on quest to see all Massachusetts city and town halls

8-year-old girl continues quest to see all Massachusetts city and town halls

FALL RIVER – An 8-year-old Worcester girl recently surpassed a milestone as she continues her quest to visit every town and city hall in Massachusetts.

Ciara Barber, who visited the WBZ Morning Mix last month, started July 1 on her journey to see all of the state's 351 city and town halls.

She has since seen over 200 facilities.

Ciara recently made a stop in Fall River, where she received a key to the city.

The 8-year-old is headed back to school, but hopes to finish her project by the end of the year.

Ciara and her mother document their travels on Instagram.