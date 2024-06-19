These Massachusetts beaches are closed on what may be the hottest day of the year so far

BOSTON - Wednesday is likely to be hottest day of the year so far in Massachusetts, and many will be heading to the beach to cool off. But there are almost 20 beaches in the state that are currently off-limits to swimming due to bacteria levels in the water.

Beaches closed to swimming in Massachusetts

The state publishes a daily dashboard of beach closures for the summer season. The list for Wednesday includes:

Damon Pond Beach, Ashby (Bacterial Exceedance)

Savin Hill, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Tenean, Boston (Bacterial Exceedance)

Mauserts Pond, Clarksburg (Bacterial Exceedance)

Walden Pond, Concord (Bacterial Exceedance)

Waushakum Beach, Framingham (Bacterial Exceedance/Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Dunn Pond, Gardner (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lake Mansfield, Great Barrington

Kings, Lynn (Bacterial Exceedance)

Attaquin Park, Mashpee (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Houghton's Pond, Milton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Miacomet Pond, Nantucket (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Pilgrim Lake, Orleans (Harmful Cyanobacteria Bloom)

Camp Naumkeag, Salem



Pearce Lake at Breakheart Reservation, Saugus (Bacterial Exceedance)

Beamans Pond, Templeton (Bacterial Exceedance)

Lake Dennison State Park, Winchendon (Bacterial Exceedance)

Why are the beaches closed?

Excessive bacteria is what's keeping the majority of beaches on the list closed. Heavy rain leading to runoff pollution or sewage overflows can cause bacteria levels in the water to rise.

The Department of Public Health says swimming in water with excessive bacteria can lead to gastrointestinal and respiratory illness, as well as skin rashes and itching.

Environmental advocacy group Save The Harbor/Save The Bay recently published its water quality report card for beaches around Boston, saying Boston Harbor beaches can claim to be "the cleanest urban beaches in the country."

Walden Pond beach "underwater"

Walden Pond beach is closed Wednesday because of bacteria levels, but there's another reason to look for a new swimming spot besides the location made iconic by Henry David Thoreau.

"The beach will be underwater until at least the fall after last year's heavy rains," the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation said.