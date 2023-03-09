Massachusetts to enforce Right to Repair law starting June 1

BOSTON - Attorney General Andrea Campbell said the state will move forward and enforce the Right to Repair law beginning June 1.

Campbell filed a Notice of Intent to Terminate Non-Enforcement Stipulation with the United States District Court of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The Right to Repair law, which allows mechanics access to the diagnostic data newer cars may send directly to dealers and manufacturers, was approved by voters in 2020.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed suit on November 20, 2020 to stop the law. The court asked the state to delay the enforcement of the law while the case was sent to trial.

In the meantime, some manufacturers, like Kia and Subaru, began making vehicles without wireless technology in order not to run afoul of any Right to Repair laws.

Now, however, after more than two years, Campbell said, "The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago. Consumers and independent repair shops deserve to know whether they will receive access to vehicle repair data in the manner provided by the law."

Campbell also said in her filing that company's suit against the state should be dismissed.