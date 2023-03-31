Mason Lohrei goes pro, signing amateur tryout agreement with Providence Bruins

BOSTON -- Mason Lohrei, a top prospect for the Boston Bruins, is turning pro. But he won't be joining the team for a potential Stanley Cup run.

Lohrei signed an amateur tryout agreement with the AHL Providence Bruins on Friday, officially marking his exit from collegiate hockey.

The 22-year-old left-shot defenseman played the last two seasons at Ohio State University, scoring eight goals with 53 assists (61 points) in 71 games played to go with a plus-13 rating. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound Wisconsin native was a second-round pick by Don Sweeney and the Bruins in 2020, after Lohrei put up 8-29-37 numbers with the USHL Green Bay Gamblers.

Lohrei and the Buckeyes beat Harvard, 8-1, in the opening round of the NCAA national tournament last week, but the Buckeyes then fell 4-1 to Quinnipiac in the second round of the tournament.

Lohrei will be eligible to play for the Providence Bruins in their six remaining regular-season games.

Earlier this week, the Bruins also signed Trevor Kuntar to an entry-level contract.