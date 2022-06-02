Watch CBS News
Masconomet Regional School District makes changes after security breach

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Officer will be at Masconomet Regional High School through end of the year
BOXFORD - The Masconomet Regional School District has a new plan to secure campuses after an intruder made his way into one of the schools in Boxford.

The WBZ I-Team was the first to report that on May 13, a 60-year-old alumnus snuck in through an unlocked back door at the Masconomet Regional High school and Middle School. The district waited two weeks to tell families.

On Thursday, the district sent a note to parents apologizing for the delay.

The district also announced that until the end of the school year there will be a police officer as well as the school resource officer stationed at the school every day.

"This additional officer will patrol the exterior of the building and immediately address any issues with unsecured exterior doors and report them to the appropriate school office," Superintendent Mike Harvey said. 

Police will also drive through the campus at random times.

The intruder told police he just wanted to see if he could get into the building like he used to as a teenager.

