I-Team: Parents not told of security breach at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford

BOXFORD - Sources tell WBZ-TV's I-Team that parents were not notified of a security breach at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford earlier this month.

A man wearing a Salem Police Department t-shirt wanted to surprise students and managed to get inside the school through a propped open door on Monday, May 16 at about 11 a.m.

The unidentified man drove a Honda onto school property and parked near a loading dock outside the school, which serves the towns of Boxford, Middleton and Topsfield.

Sources told the I-Team he first told police he wanted to see how much the school changed since he had been a student there. He also wanted to sneak in. After looking at surveillance video police learned the man did get into the school through a field house door that was left open. He walked into the building past the cafeteria where students were eating lunch. He was confronted and chased down by a staff member.

The man told the employee he wanted to speak to the principal and wanted to surprise the kids. The man was then escorted out.

Sources say parents were not notified about the incident until this Friday, May 27.

The school says it determined there was no threat to safety and reminded staff in the wake of the Texas school shooting on May 24 to make sure doors are locked. The Boxford Police Department is filing a criminal trespass complaint against the man.