Search in Harvard related to missing woman Mary Anderson

HARVARD - The search for a missing young woman from Harvard moved to a neighborhood in town Tuesday. Mary Anderson was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police and investigators from the Worcester County District Attorney's office launched a search on Still River Road in the morning, according to Harvard Police. The D.A.'s office told WBZ-TV the search was related to the Anderson case.

Anderson, 23, was reported missing Sunday by her family.

Mary Anderson. Harvard Police

Family and friends started hanging flyers in Harvard and places where Mary has connections on Monday. They fear she could be in danger, but Harvard Police say at this point they have no information to suggest that's the case.

"I hope she's not in danger but with so many of these cases, that have happened before you can never tell, you never know," Anderson's friend Abagail Pettinato told WBZ-TV Monday. "It's scary,"

Friends and family worry she's with an ex-boyfriend and say there had been strange social media posts on fake accounts under Anderson's name last week.

"She had some weird stuff going on with her Snapchat and Instagram accounts that I know was not her posting directly," Pettinato said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harvard Police at 978-456-1212.