Marty Walsh looking forward to 'new chapter' as NHLPA director

BOSTON – After more than two decades in public office, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is excited to take on a new challenge.

Walsh, whose final day as Secretary of Labor is Friday, is set to take over as director of the National Hockey League Players' Association.

"It's another challenge for me," Walsh told WBZ-TV's Paul Burton. "I've been in public service for 26 years if you wrap all my time together as state rep, as the mayor, and as the Secretary of Labor. I'm going to look at a new chapter in my life right now."

Walsh was asked if he has any plans to leave Boston, where he said he continues to spend a great deal of time even after stepping down as mayor.

"Boston is always in my heart. I'll spend more time in Boston now. I love the city. I came home almost every weekend as Secretary of Labor," Walsh said. "Wherever I went in the country, I visited 44 different states and hundreds of cities. Every time I went to those cities, I was looking at what we could do in Boston that might be in these cities. Most of the places I went to, Boston could lead there."

President Joe Biden announced that he will nominate Julie Su, the deputy labor secretary, to replace Walsh.

The 55-year-old Walsh was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until 2021, when he became the 29th Secretary of Labor for the U.S. Department of Labor. A former Boston Bruins season ticket holder, Walsh is now the first NHLPA executive director without a legal background.

Walsh succeeds Donald Fehr, as NHLPA Executive Director who held the position since 2010.