Marty Walsh formally appointed Executive Director of NHLPA

BOSTON -- Marty Walsh has officially left the White House for the NHL. The former Boston mayor is now the former U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Joe Biden, leaving his post in Washington to become the executive director of the NHLPA.

Walsh was unanimously appointed by the National Hockey League Players' Association on Thursday.

"I am honored to have been selected as the Executive Director of the NHLPA. In accepting this offer I am committing to do all that I can to advocate on players' behalf," Walsh said of his new job. "My years of experience in the labor movement and in public life has taught me that the job is never about me. It's about us. It's about the people we serve. So I look forward to working with players and the NHLPA staff to make the NHLPA the best and most effective team we can be to advance and protect the interests of our players and their families."

The 55-year-old Walsh was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until 2021, when he became the 29th Secretary of Labor for the U.S. Department of Labor. A former Boston Bruins season ticket holder, Walsh is now the first NHLPA executive director without a legal background.

Walsh succeeds Donald Fehr, as NHLPA Executive Director who held the position since 2010.