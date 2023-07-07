Unexploded fireworks shells wash up on Martha's Vineyard beach, company suspended
MARTHA'S VINEYARD - A pyrotechnics company has been suspended after unexploded fireworks shells washed up on a Martha's Vineyard beach.
The bomb squad had to be called in when 25 commercial-grade fireworks were found on Chappaquiddick Island on Wednesday.
The state fire marshal said Central Maine Pyrotechnics improperly disposed of the shells after a fireworks show. That company has now been suspended.
The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said there's a chance more fireworks could wash up on Martha's Vineyard. Anyone who sees one is asked to stay away and call police immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.