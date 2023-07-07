Watch CBS News
Unexploded fireworks shells wash up on Martha's Vineyard beach, company suspended

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - A pyrotechnics company has been suspended after unexploded fireworks shells washed up on a Martha's Vineyard beach.

The bomb squad had to be called in when 25 commercial-grade fireworks were found on Chappaquiddick Island on Wednesday. 

The state fire marshal said Central Maine Pyrotechnics improperly disposed of the shells after a fireworks show. That company has now been suspended.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said there's a chance more fireworks could wash up on Martha's Vineyard. Anyone who sees one is asked to stay away and call police immediately.

