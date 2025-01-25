Marshfield native rebuilding life after losing home in Los Angeles wildfires

MARSHFIELD - Marshfield native Tom Nicholson lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires. Now, he's putting his life back together.

Rebuilding after the fires

Tom Nicholson, who is originally from Marshfield, lost his home in the fire. He says it has been an unimaginable couple of weeks and that the grieving process has been unpredictable.

"It's like 15 minutes every hour of just grieving," said Nicholson. "Sometimes it's something goofy or silly that you look at or think about that makes you sad."

Nicholson was able to secure a two-bedroom apartment in Marina Del Rey, just a short drive from the Palisades. He considers himself fortunate to have found a place with such a big influx of renters and reports of price gouging.

"Everytime we would go look at buildings, there was just groups of people who had all lost their homes," he said.

Now that he has an apartment, the reality of the loss is setting in. He said they are building from the ground up.

"We got this new apartment, but we have nothing to put in it," Nicholson said. "We have some clothes and some photo albums and that's it."

He is hopeful that he'll be let back into his neighborhood soon so that he can see the destruction firsthand.

Andover resident loses home in fires

Andover native Julie Paige lost everything in the Eaton Canyon fire in California. She only had time to grab her dog, family photos, some clothes, legal documents, and her three-year-old daughter before she had to evacuate. She was staying with a fellow Andover native in California after the devastation.

"I don't like to ask people for help, and this is so uncomfortable," she said. "I'm very bad at receiving, and I have no choice but to ask for help in this moment."