Marshfield murder suspect Christopher Keeley to be arraigned Friday

MARSHFIELD -- Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Keeley is expected to face a judge in Plymouth District Court on Friday. Keeley was arrested in Florida two weeks ago.

According to police, Keeley brutally murdered Carl and Vicki Mattson in their Marshfield home. Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and lived with them occasionally.

The Mattsons, who were 70 years old, were found stabbed and bludgeoned in their Gotham Hill Drive house during a well-being check on November 29.

A search for Keeley was launched a day later.

He was arrested in Miami Beach after police responded to a call for an aggravated battery. Police there believe Keeley was also involved in an attack that left a man in critical condition with a head injury.