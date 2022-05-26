Marlboro woman assaulted while gardening her yard; Police searching for suspect

MARLBORO -- A woman was assaulted by man while gardening her yard in Marlboro on Thursday.

Police have called the attack "random" and say that suspect ran away after she screamed. The attack happened on Liberty Street.

The woman did not suffer any major injuries in the attack.

The suspect is still on the run and was last seen heading towards the Water Street area. Police released a picture of the man they believe is the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-485-1212.