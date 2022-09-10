Watch CBS News
Marlboro Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects who fled away on motorcycle

MARLBORO -- Marlboro Police are looking for two armed robbery suspects who fled away on a motorcycle Saturday morning.

At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, officers say the suspects stole an "undetermined amount of money" from the victim on Main Street near Prospect Street.   

Witnesses were able to snap a photo of one of the suspects, as both fled on motorcycle.

marlboro-motorcycle-suspect.png
Marlboro Police are asking the public for help identifying these two suspects Marlboro Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marlboro Police at 774-556-4000.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 5:25 PM

