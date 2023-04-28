Police catch attempted murder suspect Mark Donahue after chase from Weston to Milton

WESTON - A man wanted for an attempted murder in Marlboro was caught by police after a chase on two Boston area highways.

Massachusetts State Police said Weston officers were going after a Toyota Highlander on Route 20 just before 10 p.m. Thursday when they called for help because the SUV was heading towards Interstate 95.

The chase moved from I-95 to I-93. That's when troopers put out tire-deflation devices on 93 north in Milton. The SUV hit the "stop sticks" and troopers used their cruisers to box it in.

Inside the Toyota, they said they found the driver, 41-year-old Mark Donahue of Marlboro, with two knives and "serious, suspected self-inflicted lacerations."

He was rushed to Boston Medical Center for treatment. There's no word yet on his condition.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

