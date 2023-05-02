3 students at Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester taken to hospital after eating marijuana edible

4 students at Dorchester school taken to hospital for "ingesting a substance"

DORCHESTER - For the second time in two months, students at the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester were taken to the hospital after eating marijuana edibles.

Three middle school students were hospitalized late Tuesday morning after they ate "what appeared to be a cannabis-infused chocolate edible," interim head of school Stephanie Sibley said in a letter to parents. "An investigation into this incident is ongoing."

There's no word yet on the students' conditions. A total of four students were taken to the hospital, according to Boston Police and EMS. A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said the fourth student was just feeling sick and did not ingest anything.

Sibley's letter also encouraged parents to talk to their children about the impacts of substance abuse.

Back in March, three students at the school were taken to the hospital after eating marijuana edibles there.

The Henderson School has children from kindergarten through high school.