3 students hospitalized after ingesting edibles at Dorchester's Henderson Inclusion School

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – School officials say three students were taken to the hospital as a precaution Tuesday after ingesting edibles at the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester.

This is the second time this month students in the city have ingested edibles at school.

Head of School Stephanie Sibley said staff immediately notified Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston Police following the incident.

The school expressed thanks to the workers and first responders who helped the kids.

Boston Public Schools released a statement following the incident.

We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of students ingesting edibles. We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role in helping us ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues. We are grateful to our school staff and first responders for their quick work in getting our students seen by medical professionals as quickly as possible.

Sibley said in her note to the school community that drugs and paraphernalia are prohibited on school grounds by any student, employee or family member.

Just two weeks ago, five students at Boston's Tobin School ingested edibles. One of them was taken to the hospital.

A Tufts doctor who spoke to WBZ-TV after that incident pointed out that edibles are designed for adult use and could be toxic for someone who weighs half an adult weight.

The school system is asking parents to have conversations with their kids about the impact of substance use.

Under Boston Public School policy, students' bags and belongings can be searched if the school deems it necessary.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 5:26 PM

