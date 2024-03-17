Which NCAA basketball teams are in March Madness 2024? See the full list by conference
The teams for the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament have been selected, as 68 schools will square off in March Madness.
The tournament bracket consists of the 32 Division I conference tournament winners, along with 36 teams that received at-large bids from the selection committee. Prior to the start of the first round, the field will be whittled down to 64 teams as eight teams compete in the First Four play-in round.
While each conference is guaranteed at least one team in the tournament, the bulk of the at-large bids tend to go to the so-called Power Five conferences: the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The future of the Pac-12, however, remains murky at best, as 10 of the 12 schools will be joining other conferences in the 2024-2025 school year.
Below is a list of every 2024 March Madness team broken down by conference.
American East teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Vermont Catamounts
American Athletic teams playing in March Madness 2024
- University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers
- Florida Atlantic Owls
Atlantic Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Duquesne Dukes
- Dayton Flyers
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams playing in March Madness 2024
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Duke Blue Devils
- NC State Wolfpack
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Clemson Tigers
Atlantic Sun teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Stetson Hatters
Big 12 teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Houston Cougars
- BYU Cougars
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Baylor Bears
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Texas Longhorns
- Iowa State Cyclones
Big East teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Connecticut Huskies
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Creighton Bluejays
Big Sky teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Montana State Bobcats
Big South teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Longwood Lancers
Big Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Michigan State Spartans
Big West teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Long Beach State Beach
Coastal Athletic Association teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Charleston Cougars
Conference USA teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Horizon League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Ivy League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Yale Bulldogs
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Saint Peter's Peacocks
Mid-American Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Akron Zips
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Howard Bison
Missouri Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Drake Bulldogs
Mountain West teams playing in March Madness 2024
- New Mexico Lobos
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Boise State Broncos
- Utah State Aggies
- Colorado State Rams
- Nevada Wolf Pack
Northeast teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Wagner Seahawks
Ohio Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Morehead State Eagles
Pac-12 teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Arizona Wildcats
- Oregon Ducks
- Washington State Cougars
- Colorado Buffaloes
Patriot League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Colgate Raiders
Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Auburn Tigers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Florida Gators
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
Southern teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Samford Bulldogs
Southland teams playing in March Madness 2024
- McNeese State Cowboys
Southwestern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Grambling State Tigers
Summit League teams playing in March Madness 2024
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Sun Belt teams playing in March Madness 2024
- James Madison Dukes
West Coast teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Saint Mary's Gaels
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
Western Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024
- Grand Canyon Antelopes
