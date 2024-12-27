Maps show icing threat across Massachusetts on Saturday; winter weather advisory issued

BOSTON - The WBZ-TV weather team has issued a NEXT weather alert for the threat of ice on the roads in Massachusetts on Saturday.

New England saw a precursor to the weekend weather on Friday morning when people awoke to patchy black ice.

Some might say that the timing of the ice seems to work in our favor, as most of the weather activity is expected to occur prior to 7 a.m. Saturday morning. However, any lingering minor instances of ice could pose a big concern for roads, walking, running, etc.

Ice and scattered showers for Saturday

Confidence for slick spots is greatest in western and central Mass, where there is a higher chance of ice accumulation. A much lesser possibility of ice remains for areas east of Route 495 and I-95.

However, given that temperatures are expected to slip below freezing yet again, everyone should be careful when heading out on the roads Saturday.

By mid-morning, warm air will begin to move into the region, all but stalling any remaining ice conditions. This will allow "warmth" to elevate temperatures into the mid-to-upper 30s, just as our first round of weekend rain moves in by noon.

This storm system heading our way has already had a mean streak, causing severe weather down south. However, the storm will lose its energy for severe weather by the time it reaches us and New England will just have to contend with scattered showers and light winds.

Timing of weekend storms

Many people in western and central Massachusetts will see spots of black ice before sunrise on Saturday, which could be made worse by additional freezing rain.

As for Boston the chance of ice falls significantly below 10% on Saturday. And if you're heading to Foxboro for the Chargers-Patriots game, we recommend bundling up and bringing rain gear. This will be a dreary, gray and soggy game.