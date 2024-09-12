Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after shooting at Mansfield hotel, 2 officers injured

By Brandon Truitt

MANSFIELD - Two people are in custody after a shooting at a Mansfield hotel that occurred as police were investigating drug activity.

Mansfield officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Forbes Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m. When the officers arrived, they were met by North Attleboro police officers who were investigating a suspect for drugs. 

According to Mansfield police, an officer from North Attleboro fired a shot at the suspect as he drove away from the hotel in a black BMW. It is unclear if the suspect was wounded.  

The shooting occurred prior to the arrival of Mansfield police, Chief Ronald Sellon said. At least two officers were treated at the scene for injuries from shattered glass and a scuffle, Sellon said. 

The suspect's vehicle was located in North Attleboro a short time later and they were taken into custody. A second person was taken into custody at the hotel. 

Mansfield police said there is no danger to the public and the incident remains under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney's office. 

No other information has been released.  

