William O'Brien arrested on gun charges after deadly Mansfield shooting

Man shot and killed in Mansfield, person in custody

MANSFIELD - One person is facing gun charges after man was shot and killed Saturday morning in Mansfield.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on West Church Street.

The victim, 23-year-old Samuel Waters of Mansfield, was found dead on the scene from gunshot wounds.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 22-year-old William O'Brien of Manchester-by-the-Sea was detained initially at the scene. He has since been charged with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Quinn said the investigation is still "extremely active," but added there's no reason to believe there's any threat to the public.

O'Brien is expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.