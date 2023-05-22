William O'Brien charged with murder after Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD – Charges have been upgraded against William O'Brien in connection with the weekend murder of Samuel Waters in Mansfield.
Waters was shot and killed Saturday morning on West Church Street.
O'Brien, a 22-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea resident, was initially arrested on charges of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.
On Monday, the Bristol District Attorney's office announced that O'Brien is now also charged with murder.
O'Brien is expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.
