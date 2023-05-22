William O'Brien charged with murder after Mansfield shooting

Man shot and killed in Mansfield, person in custody

Man shot and killed in Mansfield, person in custody

Man shot and killed in Mansfield, person in custody

MANSFIELD – Charges have been upgraded against William O'Brien in connection with the weekend murder of Samuel Waters in Mansfield.

Waters was shot and killed Saturday morning on West Church Street.

O'Brien, a 22-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea resident, was initially arrested on charges of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

On Monday, the Bristol District Attorney's office announced that O'Brien is now also charged with murder.

O'Brien is expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.