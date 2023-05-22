Watch CBS News
William O'Brien charged with murder after Mansfield shooting

Man shot and killed in Mansfield, person in custody
Man shot and killed in Mansfield, person in custody 00:25

MANSFIELD – Charges have been upgraded against William O'Brien in connection with the weekend murder of Samuel Waters in Mansfield.

Waters was shot and killed Saturday morning on West Church Street.

O'Brien, a 22-year-old Manchester-by-the-Sea resident, was initially arrested on charges of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

On Monday, the Bristol District Attorney's office announced that O'Brien is now also charged with murder.

O'Brien is expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.

