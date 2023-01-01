Watch CBS News
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in 2nd standoff in 2 days

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.

Tyler Campbell. Manchester, New Hampshire, Police Department

Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.

Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.

Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.

