Man wanted for 1991 Attleboro murder captured in Guatemala

ATTLEBORO - A man wanted for more than 30 years in connection with the 1991 stabbing of Ismael Recinos-Garcia has been captured in Guatemala.

Mario Garcia, who was on the state's Most Wanted list, was found operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala and using an alias. Mario Garcia is accused of stabbing Ismael Recinos-Garcia during a fight at Dean and Bank streets in Attleboro in November of 1991 when Mario Garcia was 19.

Mario Garcia on the state's Most Wanted poster. Massachusetts State Police

The State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section had long believed Mario Garcia had fled to a remote area of his native Guatemala. Wednesday morning, an investigative and apprehension team served a warrant on Mario Garcia, who, police said, tried to escape by jumping into the water at the shrimp farm

"We are glad that the victim, Ismael Recinos-Garcia, will finally have justice be brought forth for this senseless murder," Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney said.

Mario Garcia will be extradited to Bristol County to face charges.

Numerous law enforcement agencies participated in tracking and capturing Mario Garcia