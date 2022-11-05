Man shot, killed near Back Bay Station

BOSTON - A man was shot and killed near Back Bay Station early this weekend was identified Sunday as 39-year-old Jason Murray from South Boston.

Boston Police said they were called to Yarmouth Place just before 11 p.m. on Friday and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to called Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.