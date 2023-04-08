Man dead after fatal shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A man was fatally shot in a Rochester home on Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Rochester police responded to a reported shooting on New Bedford Road.

The shooting resulted from an argument between Cody Perry, 34, and a 41-year-old man.

Upon arrival, officers found the 41-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Perry, the alleged shooter, was still on the scene and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Perry has been charged with homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.