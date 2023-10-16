Man who survived breast cancer wants others to know warning signs

BOSTON - Rick Melo thought he was a healthy 44-year-old man. "I just lifted my hand over my head and just stretching out my shoulder and I just happened to put my hand here and I felt a pea size lump," Melo said.

Melo loves to bike and stay active, which is why he was shocked when he was told back in April he had breast cancer. "It was very scary. Very scary. I was blown away the whole world just stopped right there and then," Melo said.

Doctors say breast cancer is rare in men. In fact, about 1% of all breast cancer occurs in men, about 2,800 cases a year in the U.S. and it can affect men of all ages as well.

Dr. Erica Mayer is Director of Clinical Research at the Breast Oncology enter at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "The types of things we would be looking for is a new lump or bump. Change in the skin over the breast area, change in the nipple particularly on one side versus another," Dr. Mayer said.

Rick says what saved him is that he detected the lump in his chest early and immediately got it checked out at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Doctors say early detection is key. "I feel that I am here today because I did find it right away and I had it checked out right away," Melo said.

Doctors say men are often diagnosed later down the road more than women because they are not routinely screened.

"Survival has improved but the benefits have mostly seen in women with breast cancer, and we are trying to help men catch up with that progress and make sure that everyone is doing as well as possible," Dr. Mayer said.

Today, Rick is cancer free. He's still biking for great causes and now has another important message to add to his list. "It's a life-changing experience. What I have told my friends and my family and I will tell everybody, if you notice something a lump or anything abnormal, get it checked right away. I am cancer free, and I thank God every day," Melo said.