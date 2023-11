Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Brockton on Friday

BOSTON - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 39-year-old woman in Brockton on Friday.

It happened at 165 Carl Avenue just after 3 p.m.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's name has not been released, but he was arrested shortly after the shooting took place.