Malik Cunningham is Mac Jones' backup vs. Raiders; Bailey Zappe relegated to emergency QB status

BOSTON -- It's been a rather momentous couple of days for undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham, who's now set to serve as the Patriots' second-string quarterback on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Cunningham, who was released at the end of the preseason and re-signed with the Patriots' practice squad, was signed to the active roster on Saturday. And as first reported by Ian Rapoport, he officially took over the backup QB job for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

That move drops former backup Bailey Zappe off the active roster, and Zappe will be the emergency third quarterback.

Will Grier, the other quarterback on the roster, is inactive for Sunday's game.

Cunningham played quarterback at Lousiville, where he tied Lamar Jackson's school record for rushing touchdowns. But he went undrafted and signed with the Patriots as a receiver. He spent the spring and summer learning the receiver position and working on special teams as well, but he popped at quarterback on the Patriots' lone scoring drive in their preseason opener vs. Houston.

Cunningham's dual-threat capabilities make him a potentially more enticing option for a Patriots team that has failed to consistently protect for the much less mobile Jones this season.