Malden teachers go on strike after negotiations stall

MALDEN – Teachers in Malden went on strike Monday morning after lengthy negotiations with the school district stalled over the weekend.

Schools were closed Monday and all after school activities were canceled, including sports, due to the strike.

The decision to hit the picket lines left families of more than 6,000 students scrambling to make alternative plans to start the week with no school.

The school district said negotiations lasted all day Sunday, but no agreement was reached.

Union members said they have lost teachers to other districts who offer more pay, causing staffing shortages and overcrowded classes.

"This is a small amount of discomfort for what I know will be a long-term benefit for Malden because we'll be able to retain the quality educators we have and we'll be able to attract new educators with what we think will be a desirable package of benefits," said Dr. Douglas Dias, a grade 6-12 S.T.E.M. teacher and union negotiator.

A rally in support of the teachers is scheduled outside of Malden City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

"We want to go back to work, we want to settle this contract disagreement, and we're ready to go back at any time," Dias said.

Haverhill teachers also began a strike Monday morning.