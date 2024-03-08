Watch CBS News
Driver charged in Malden home crash, killing dog had no license, police say

By Christina Hager

Driver accused of injuring man and killing dog had no license, prosecutors say
MALDEN - The driver accused of crashing his car into a home in Malden, hitting a man and killing a dog, didn't have a license, prosecutors said in court Friday.

Pierre Franzie, 36, of Fall River, was arraigned in Malden District Court on several charges, including failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and failure to report injury to a dog or motorist. The judge set his bail at $500 and said if he's released, he's not allowed to drive.

An SUV crashed into a Malden front yard, killing a dog and injuring a man, March 8, 2024. CBS Boston

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Webster Street. Witnesses said a man was playing with his dog in the front yard of his home when the SUV swerved onto a sidewalk and smashed through a fence. It hit both of them before crashing into the side of a house. Both the man and dog were taken to hospitals but the dog did not survive.

Prosecutors said Franzie ran off, but was found two blocks away, where he was trying to scale a fence. He allegedly told police he was heading to a job interview and wasn't the one driving, telling police the driver ran away.

Pierre Franzie in Malden District Court in March 8, 2024. CBS Boston

Franzie's defense attorney told the judge the crash was just a "tragic accident." Outside court, Franzie's cousin told WBZ TV he plans to post bail.

