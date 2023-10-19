Woman on way home from food pantry hit and killed by car in Malden

MALDEN - A woman was hit and killed in a two-car crash involving a law enforcement vehicle on Thursday in Malden.

It happened at the corner of Main Street and Mountain Avenue. The Middlesex District Attorney said a BMW SUV collided with a Dodge SUV that was stopped at a traffic light. The BMW then went off the road, crashing into two telephone poles before hitting the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk. She was left pinned underneath the car.

"I did see their body under the car, yes," said witness Stephanie Lazo. "It was still, it was really quiet."

Law enforcement officers in the Dodge quickly got out and propped up the BMW to free the woman but she did not survive. Her name hasn't been released.

"There were efforts from the pedestrians that were around to try and get them out but they were like, don't touch him, don't touch him," said a witness. "It was pretty scary."

A witness said the victim had just left a YMCA food pantry up the street. Her mangled cart was found lying in the roadway. The witness said she was a Vietnamese woman in her 60s who frequented the food pantry.

"I cannot believe it, I just helped her get food," said Medine Adolph, who cried as she spoke to WBZ TV. "Life is too short."

The crash also took out traffic lights, street signs and a mailbox.

The Middlesex DA said the crash remains under investigation. It's unknown if either driver will face charges.