Malcolm Brogdon was putting up shots at Celtics shootaround ahead of Game 7

BOSTON -- Malcolm Brogdon sat out Saturday night's Game 6 in Miami with a forearm strain. But it looks like the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year is going to give it a go for the Celtics in Monday night's deciding Game 7 against the Heat.

With the Celtics on the cusp of making some NBA history, Brogdon was on the court for Monday's shootaround in Brighton. The Celtics guard, who was listed as questionable on Sunday's injury report, was not sporting an elbow sleeve as he put up shots at the Auerbach Center on Monday.

Brogdon is expected to play Monday night, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

Brogdon was limited to just eight minutes in Boston's Game 5 win last week, going 0-for-2 from the floor and finishing scoreless. He struggled mightily in Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, going just 1-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Brogdon was reportedly dealing with elbow soreness during the Eastern Conference semifinals against Philadelphia, and made the injury worse while battling for a rebound early in Game 1 against the Heat. In his five games against Miami, Brogdon has averaged just 6.8 points off 33 percent shooting overall and a woeful 19 percent from 3-point range.

Those numbers are way down from his regular season averages, when Brogdon scored 14.9 points per game off 48.4/44.4 shooting splits for the Celtics.

The Celtics have won three straight against the Heat after falling into a 3-0 series hole, becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after losing the first three games of a best-of-seven series. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla played just eight players on Saturday night (though Sam Hauser saw less than two minutes of playing time) in Game 6, but may have a little more flexibility should Brogdon be cleared to play Monday night.