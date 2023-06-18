Maine man facing DUI charges after multi-vehicle crash in North Hampton, New Hampshire

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. - A Maine man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

It happened at 9:14 p.m. on 95 south. State Police said 50-year-old Douglas McKay had been traveling on the northbound side when he went across the median to the southbound side. While driving into oncoming traffic, McKay allegedly struck three other cars.

McKay was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver and a passenger in one of the other cars were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

McKay was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, reckless conduct and vehicular assault.