Maine prepares for strong winds and rain as Hurricane Lee approaches

MAINE - Power crews and the Coast Guard are getting ready for Maine as Hurricane Lee approaches.

There's currently a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Maine's coast, as well as a Coastal Flood Warning. Hurricane Lee is expected to make landfall further north in Nova Scotia.

The U.S. Coast Guard said their top priority is safety and they will have search and rescue crews ready to respond.

"We have around 4 to 500 crews coming in, really, from across the eastern seaboard and as north as Canada," said Central Maine Power spokesman Jon Breed.

The Coast Guard is also making sure that the Maritime Transportation System is clear of any debris, like oil spills or pollution, for when it opens back up for traffic after the storm.