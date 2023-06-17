Maine builder creates affordable housing with tiny homes
BANGOR, Maine - A builder in Maine is offering a tiny solution to the big problem of affordable housing in New England.
He's building a community of new energy-efficient tiny homes for singles and couples in Bangor, Maine. Each home includes a kitchen with all the appliances, a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Four homes are already completed with plans for 30 more to be finished by next summer - each one in a different color.
