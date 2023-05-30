Watch CBS News
18-year-old Machyus Battle arrested after gunfight near Roxbury park

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police have arrested one of the men allegedly involved in a gunfight near a playground and baseball field in Roxbury last week. The shooting happened on May 24 at about 6:50 p.m. near Ramsay Park. 

Boston Police say 18-year-old Machyus Battle of Cambridge fired a gun in the direction of a little girl running for cover on Shawmut Avenue. A man seen on surveillance video in a red sweatshirt, who appeared to fire the first shots, has not been arrested.  

Battle faces several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Boston Police say this is Battle's second gun offense. 

Roxbury shooting
Surveillance video from a Shawmut Ave. business shows a person firing a gun on the sidewalk CBS Boston

Police Commissioner Michael Cox said he is worried about weapons in the hands of young people. 

"They have a disregard for human life," Cox said. "That's what it says and that's the unfortunate part about this, there seems to be a lot more people who aren't concerned with their neighbors, fellow residents in general." 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

