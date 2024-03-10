Mac Jones trade to Jacksonville Jaguars welcome news to many New England Patriots fans

FOXBORO - Mac Jones is apparently done with the New England Patriots. The Pats have reportedly agreed to trade their 2021 first round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth round pick in next month's NFL draft.

Patriots fans at the pro shop at Gillette Stadium Sunday seemed to be relieved by the news.

"It's time to move on," one told WBZ-TV.

Mike Sarney has had Patriots season tickets for 32 years. He said the last three with Jones have been disappointing.

"Not surprised," he said. "I think it's unfortunate. I think a lot of circumstances led to his not being able to play up to what I think he can play. I think he's a decent player, just wasn't going to work out here."

"They gave him a chance, he probably did his best. I guess it's just probably time to move on and maybe he'll feel better with another team," said Pats fan Rich Ferner.

He and his wife Lauren were shopping with their young son, who picked out a Mac Jones jersey, one soon heading for the clearance bin.

"It's hard following in the footsteps of a legend like Tom Brady too. It's going to take them a little while to find their footing again," Lauren told WBZ-TV.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 25. The Patriots have the third overall pick and are expected to select a quarterback.