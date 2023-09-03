Man killed in Lynn shooting, police say unrelated to deadly incident hours earlier

LYNN – A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Lynn just hours after an unrelated shooting left one person dead and six injured in the city.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Lincoln Street.

The Essex District Attorney said the man was found inside a car. He was rushed to Salem Hospital but did not survive.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random. They also said it does not appear to be related to the earlier shooting on Essex Street, which was described as targeted.

Both shootings remain under investigation and no arrests have been announced.