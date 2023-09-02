1 dead, 6 injured, in overnight Lynn shooting
LYNN - One person has died, and six people have been injured in a shooting in Lynn early Saturday morning.
Two people are currently in critical condition. It took place at a front yard party on Essex Street.
Sources tell WBZ that it was a drive by shooting. No one has been arrested, and no weapons have been found.
The district attorney will be on scene at 10:30.
