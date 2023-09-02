Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 6 injured, in overnight Lynn shooting

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

1 dead, 6 injured, in overnight Lynn shooting
1 dead, 6 injured, in overnight Lynn shooting 00:23

LYNN - One person has died, and six people have been injured in a shooting in Lynn early Saturday morning. 

Two people are currently in critical condition. It took place at a front yard party on Essex Street.

Sources tell WBZ that it was a drive by shooting. No one has been arrested, and no weapons have been found. 

The district attorney will be on scene at 10:30. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 10:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.